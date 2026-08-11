July 2026 Becomes the Hottest Month Ever Recorded in the U.S.

THE BUZZ!



US records hottest month as relentless July heat shatters records If July felt especially brutal, the numbers confirm it.

NOAA reports that July 2026 was the hottest month recorded across the contiguous United States since recordkeeping began in 1895. The national average temperature reached 76.9 degrees—3.3 degrees above the 20th-century average.

The overnight temperatures were especially significant. The average low reached 64.2 degrees, breaking the previous record from July 2022. That lack of nighttime cooling can place additional stress on people, homes and power systems.

Every one of the Lower 48 states recorded above-average temperatures. More than 200 all-time temperature records were also broken at weather stations across the country.

Above-average heat could continue across portions of the central and southern United States in August.



Source: usa today