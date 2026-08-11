Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

New Michael Jackson Documentary Uses Only Authentic Footage

A New Michael Jackson Movie Using No Actors, Only His Own Footage, Releases This Month

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

A New Michael Jackson Movie Using No Actors, Only His Own Footage, Releases This Month A new Michael Jackson documentary is bringing the King of Pop back to theaters without casting anyone to portray him.
Michael Jackson: A Life in Music is built entirely from archival footage. The film traces Jackson’s journey from his childhood with the Jackson 5 through the legendary albums, music videos and live performances that made him a global superstar.
Unlike a traditional biopic, the documentary does not use actors, reenactments or newly recorded interviews. Viewers will see Michael Jackson performing and speaking during the actual moments covered in the film.
The documentary runs two hours and nine minutes and carries a PG-13 rating. It arrives in theaters August 29.
For longtime fans, the biggest attraction may be simple: nobody can recreate Michael Jackson quite like Michael Jackson. SOURCE: Herald Sun

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast Graphics 2025
Schedule  |  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Comments
16:02
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Attorney Cynthia Hawes Breaks Down Family Law Rights

Comments
26 Items
Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments
14 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026

Comments
Trending
6 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Return Of The Low Cut: 5 NBA Players Who Have Returned To The Caesar

Comments

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close