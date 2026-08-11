New Michael Jackson Documentary Uses Only Authentic Footage

THE BUZZ!



A New Michael Jackson Movie Using No Actors, Only His Own Footage, Releases This Month A new Michael Jackson documentary is bringing the King of Pop back to theaters without casting anyone to portray him.

Michael Jackson: A Life in Music is built entirely from archival footage. The film traces Jackson’s journey from his childhood with the Jackson 5 through the legendary albums, music videos and live performances that made him a global superstar.

Unlike a traditional biopic, the documentary does not use actors, reenactments or newly recorded interviews. Viewers will see Michael Jackson performing and speaking during the actual moments covered in the film.

The documentary runs two hours and nine minutes and carries a PG-13 rating. It arrives in theaters August 29.

For longtime fans, the biggest attraction may be simple: nobody can recreate Michael Jackson quite like Michael Jackson. SOURCE: Herald Sun

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