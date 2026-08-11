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Baltimore Officer Indicted Over Alleged Fake Traffic Stops

Indicted BPD officer made false reports of traffic stops, prosecutors say

Published on August 11, 2026
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Indicted BPD officer made false reports of traffic stops, prosecutors say A Baltimore police officer has been indicted after prosecutors accused him of recording traffic stops that never happened.
Authorities say a December 2025 audit uncovered suspicious activity involving Officer Dequwan Houchins. Investigators allege that he entered false traffic stops into the department’s dispatch system to make himself unavailable for service calls.
During an undercover investigation, officers reportedly saw Houchins sitting inside his patrol vehicle or attending to personal business instead of conducting the stops he documented. On one occasion, investigators say he ordered a smoothie.
Internal Affairs also found no body-camera footage for the alleged stops, despite department policy requiring officers to record those encounters.
Houchins faces four counts of making false entries in public records and five counts of misconduct in office. The allegations have not yet been proven in court. SOURCE: WBAL

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