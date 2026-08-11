The Business Bombshells Have Entered The Villa! A Gallery Of Bag-Securing Baddies, Mogul-Minded Mavens & Dynamic Divas Who Stunned At Invest Fest 2026

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Invest Vest 2026 was another star-studded spectacle that brought out over 31,000 people for insightful panels, exclusive networking opportunities, and a bustling vendor marketplace in the heart of Atlanta.

Created by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the co-founders of Earn Your Leisure (EYL), the annual festival thrives at the intersection of entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and entertainment as the most diverse event of its kind in the business space.

This year, attendees were treated to motivational conversations featuring Master P, Nick Cannon, Steve Harvey, Jim Jones, Porsha Williams, Vic Mensa, Milan Harris, Keith Lee, and more, with tennis legend Serena Williams dropping gems about her intriguing Venture Capital era.

In the event’s headline panel, the sports icon spoke about opening her own VC film, Starfire Ventures, when she found out that less than 2% of VC money went to women.

She recently discussed the firm’s inclusive strategy of prioritizing women and underrepresented entrepreneurs during a live recording of the Rapid Response podcast at the Reckitt Catalyst event in Palm Beach, Florida.

“What I do every day in VC, we don’t necessarily see a lot of companies and founders like this that are solving so many problems for underrepresented people,” she said, per Fast Company. And it’s such a feel-good experience. Every now and then, you’ll get a company in the portfolio, like one in our portfolio is Esusu, that does feel good, does do good, and is still a unicorn. Those are amazing.”

“But realistically, you don’t see those every single day. We want to win. We want to make money for our LPs. But at the same time, it’s so good to be a part of something like Reckitt Catalyst. It’s just so exciting to be part of a bigger story and to help people.”

“We are only investing in winners,” Williams said. “If we don’t feel the company is going to return our fund, we’re not going to invest in them.”

Other Invest Fest highlights included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Earn Your Leisure choosing to build bridges after pre-event back-and-forth, Gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms calling for leadership that fights back, Porsha Williams opening up about building wealth beyond Bravo, and the lavish launch of Angela Simmons‘ new anti-aging and hydrating unisex body care line, Renuéx.

Did you attend Invest Fest this year? If so, did you enjoy the experience? If not, will you be attending next year? Tell us down below and peep the bag-securing baddies, mogul-minded mavens, and dynamic divas who worked the room at Invest Fest on the flip.