The Showtime Los Angeles Lakers Sold For Record Amount

THE BUZZ!



Sources: Josh Kushner, Bob Iger to buy Lakers for $12B The Los Angeles Lakers are changing hands again—and somebody is making a serious fast break with the money.Just one year after Mark Walter purchased control of the team at a $10 billion valuation, a group led by billionaire Josh Kushner and Disney executive Bob Iger has reportedly agreed to buy the Lakers for a record-breaking $12.5 billion.

That would make this the largest sale of a sports franchise ever. Ten billion last year… $12.5 billion today. That Lakers value is rising faster than the score during a fourth-quarter comeback. Source: ESPN