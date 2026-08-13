Michelle Obama Gives Megan Thee Stallion A Close To Home Compliment

THE BUZZ!



Michelle Obama Just Gave Megan Thee Stallion the Ultimate Cosign Megan Thee Stallion just received a major show of love from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Megan joined Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, on their IMO podcast. The conversation covered Megan’s upbringing, music, mental health, fame and the pressure of social media.

Michelle told Megan that she reminds her of her youngest daughter, Sasha. According to Michelle, Megan and Sasha have similar levels of sass.

Megan recalled spending time with Sasha after one of her Saturday Night Live performances. Once she realized Sasha was there, Megan said she made sure her security team surrounded and protected her.

Michelle also praised Megan’s intelligence, maturity, grace and positive spirit. She said Megan’s energy felt familiar—almost like family.

Megan has faced plenty of criticism and difficult public moments. This conversation gave listeners a chance to hear more about the person behind the public persona Source: THE ROOT

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