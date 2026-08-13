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Naughty By Nature’s Treach Says Group Will Never Reunite Again



Treach Says Naughty By Nature Will Never Fully Reunite

Fans hoping for another Naughty By Nature reunion just received some disappointing news.

During an appearance on The Real Report with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, Treach said the legendary New Jersey group will never fully reunite.

Treach blamed years of damaged trust and behind-the-back business deals involving group members Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee.

Fans had a little bit of hope in 2024 when all three members unexpectedly reunited onstage and performed. But that was short lived. Treach said suggested that performance did not fix their deeper problems.

The reunion may never happen, but those records are not going anywhere. Sometimes the music lasts longer than the relationships that created SOURCE: COMPLEX

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