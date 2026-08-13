The Washington Post

A 20-year-old Washington, D.C., man involved in the 2023 mass shooting at Morgan State University has been sentenced to 85 years in prison, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Marquis Brown, 20, had previously faced a potential sentence of up to 259 years after being convicted in May on five counts of attempted second-degree murder and related charges.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates emphasized the responsibility of protecting students at Morgan State and ensuring the university remains a safe place to learn and grow.

“Morgan State University is one of the crown jewels of Baltimore City, a world-class institution with a proud history that attracts talented young people from across Maryland and throughout the country,” Bates said in a statement. “Every year, parents entrust Morgan State and our City with something more precious than anything else the safety and well-being of their children.”

The victims in the 2023 shooting were four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22. Authorities said all five victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place on Morgan State’s campus in October 2023, prompting a major investigation by Baltimore Police.

On June 10, 2026, a second suspect, identified as 20-year-old Washington, D.C., resident Javon “Chewy” Williams, was indicted in connection with the on-campus attack.

Officials said Williams was linked to the shooting within the first few days of the Baltimore Police investigation. He was later taken into federal custody and identified as a member of the city’s Kennedy Street Crew gang.

Brown’s 85-year sentence brings a significant measure of accountability in a case that left five young people wounded and raised renewed concerns about safety around Baltimore-area college campuses.

Morgan State Shooting Suspect Sentenced to 85 Years in Prison was originally published on 92q.com