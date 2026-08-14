Hilton Barbados Resort Highlights Island’s Rich Rum History & More

With National Rum Month in full swing and National Rum Day fast approaching, we turn our sights to the birthplace of the beloved spirit. Hilton Barbados Resort, which rests in Bridgetown, is an oceanfront getaway that places an emphasis on Bajan cuisine and, of course, rum itself.

The Hilton Barbados Resort is situated at Needham’s Point and features several amenities for those away on holiday. Each of the resort’s rooms features private balconies with views of the ocean, access to two white sand beaches, two outdoor pools, the eforea Spa, and a gym. The location is also home to the Charles Fort ruins and Needham’s Lighthouse for history buffs.

Barbados is known for its cuisine as much as rum, and Hilton Barbados Resort has several dining options, including the Lighthouse Terrace Restaurant for breakfast buffets and dinner options. For a more refined experience, The Grille is the resort’s fine dining option for a night out with seafood and steaks as a highlight.

Keeping it casual but culturally relevant is the Careenage Rum Stop!, which serves up local Bajan small plates and rum cocktails along with live entertainment. For those looking for a more relaxed environment, Water’s Edge Beach Bar has poolside and beachfront drinks ready to serve.

Wrapping up the dining options, Cuppa Café offers coffee, smoothies and pastries for those looking for a quick pick-me-up.

Hilton Barbados Resort also offers a three-night Bajan Rum Experience package that includes a tour of the West Indies Rum Distillery, which was established in 1893 and operates the last chamber still. With the guidance of retired distiller Henderson “Digger” Skinner, the company was able to restore the chamber still and train others how to use the classic device.

Beyond the tour of the distillery, the package also includes a VIP rum tasting at the Careenage Rum Stop! where patrons will sip four Bajan rums. The package includes daily breakfast at the Lighthouse Terrace Restaurant, along with other experiences highlighting Barbados’ production of rum and the traditions within.

The resort also invites guests to visit The Grille and imbibe its new Modern Heritage cocktail, featuring Old Brigand Rum, falernum, kola tonic, and ginger beer. The cocktail is inspired by the Bajan tradition of a “lime,” which is what locals call gatherings after a long day at work or to simply connect with family and friends.

Old Brigand Rum, also known as “One Eye Man” across the island, is an unadulterated rum that features no added colors or sugars, a highlight of Bajan rum.

This November, Barbados will celebrate 60 years of independence. Coincidentally, Hilton Barbados Resort was established in November 1966.

To learn more about the resort, please click here.

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Photo: Hilton

Hilton Barbados Resort Highlights Island’s Rich Rum History & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com