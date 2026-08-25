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Rihanna may have introduced fall’s next big fashion Item – A Skean

Rihanna Introduces A New Fashion Statement – The Skean (Skirt-Jean)

Published on August 25, 2026
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Rihanna Introduces A New Fashion Statement – The Skean (Skirt-Jean)

The superstar stepped out for dinner in Paris wearing light-wash jeans with a long denim panel flowing from one side. From one angle, they looked like regular jeans. From the other, they looked like a floor-length skirt.

The hybrid look is being called a “skean”—a combination of skirt and jean.

Rihanna kept the rest of the outfit simple with a black hoodie, a Dior bag and snakeskin sneakers from Miu Miu.

Designers have been experimenting with unusual denim, but Rihanna has a way of turning a strange look into a trend. The real question is simple: Are you wearing the skean, or does this one need to remain in Paris?

Source: VOGUE

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