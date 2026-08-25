Maryland has launched a new program designed to keep people with severe mental illness connected to treatment.

THE BUZZ!

Maryland launches court-ordered mental health treatment program

The Assisted Outpatient Treatment program allows certain people, including medical professionals and people connected to the patient, to ask a circuit court to approve a treatment plan.

The program currently operates in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore. Maryland plans to expand it statewide in July 2027.

Participants can receive support that includes case management, peer support, treatment planning, medication management, housing assistance and transportation help.

Supporters believe the program can help people who repeatedly enter hospitals or the criminal justice system because they are not receiving consistent care.

Disability-rights advocates have raised concerns about personal rights and involuntary treatment. They also want clearer answers about how court orders will be enforced.

The program addresses a real problem, but its success will depend on whether Maryland provides meaningful care, resources and oversight—not simply another court process.