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A Baltimore County paramedic has pleaded guilty to contaminating food with bodily fluids at workplace

Baltimore County paramedic admits contaminating fire station food and ice in plea deal

Published on August 25, 2026
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Baltimore County paramedic admits contaminating fire station food and ice in plea deal

Christopher Carroll admitted contaminating food, ice and office equipment at Baltimore County public-safety workplaces with bodily fluids. He also admitted recording his actions and posting 64 videos online for paying viewers.

Carroll pleaded guilty to three of the 23 charges against him. The plea agreement calls for a 30-year sentence, with all but 20 years suspended.

Baltimore County Fire Department employees filled the Towson courtroom during the plea hearing. County officials said resources and support remain available for affected employees.

Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13.

This was more than a disgusting prank. These were shared workplaces where employees should have been able to trust the food, equipment and people around them.

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