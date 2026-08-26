RHOA Resolutions: Drew Gets Candid About Shamea, Kelli & K. Michelle, Says She’s Ready To ‘Move Forward’ With THIS Housewife

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Drew Sidora is opening up about her messy relationships with Kelli Potter and K. Michelle, addressing everything from apologies and loyalty issues to that horse-and-HOA drama at Shamea Morton’s mansion.

Drew Sidora Says She’s Ready to Move Forward With Shamea.

When it comes to Shamea Morton, Sidora surprisingly says she’s ready to “move forward” after Shamea publicly apologized for some of her behavior during the Season 17 reunion.

When Big Tigger Morning Show host Francesca Amiker asked what sparked the tension between the two women this season, Sidora made it clear she doesn’t believe the drama was really about her.

“It wasn’t me clearly something and someone else and I feel like she was fighting a battle that wasn’t hers, and now she’s just kind of stuck trying to figure it out,” the 41-year-old star said on Aug. 25. “She did an apology that we all saw; it wasn’t genuine. However, I’m just ready to move forward again. There’s no real issue with Shamia, Shamessi, and I.”

The beef between Shamea and Drew brewed slowly, beginning in Season 16, largely due to loyalty, group dynamics, and Shamea’s involvement in Drew’s personal drama. As Shamea stepped into her new role as a full-time peach holder, her close friendship with Porsha Williams also became part of the tension. Drew felt Shamea was acting as Porsha’s “lapdog,” particularly as the women clashed over issues involving Drew’s divorce and her bond with Porsha’s ex, Dennis McKinley.

But it sounds like the two may finally be turning a corner.

Sidora revealed that she and Shamea have stayed in touch from time to time and are keeping things cordial.

“She’s come on my page, liked some photos I recently saw,” Drew revealed. “I sent her a text, you know, sending condolences to her family on some personal things that were going on. That I won’t speak up, but I did send a text. We’re human beings at the end of the day, so I feel like there’s no issue. I’m ready to just start anew, and hopefully she’ll show up differently, more authentically. You know, I want to see the Shamia that we all have seen: very fun, very bright.”

She added:

“There’s no real rooted issue. I’m willing to let it go but I need her to show up a little different this season.”

Read more about Drew Sidora’s spicy visit on The Big Tigger Morning Show after the flip.