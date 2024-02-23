Building Up The Health Of The Community: Flu, Cold & Covid – Remedies To Protect Yourself

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they examine ways to protect yourself and your family, including when to see your primary care provider vs urgent care or the emergency room.
Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.
Panelists include:
Dr. Jeffrey Gerbino, MD
Medical Director of Midtown Health Center Primary Care
Sarah Williams, MD
Assistant Professor of Medicine,
Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
The University of Maryland School of Medicine.
