- Date/time: April 26th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MagicBaltimore.com
- Web: More Info
Join us on Tuesday, April 26th, 7pm for Minorities and Mental Health – Stress Awareness hosted by Konan from Magic 95.9 and JayCee from 92Q.
Watch on Radio One Baltimore’s YouTube Page, Facebook Live and MagicBaltimore.com!
Featured Panelists Include:
Terri Griffith, PsyD,
Clinical Coordinator, Intensive Outpatient Program
The Center for Eating Disorders
Sheppard Pratt
Chalarra Sessoms, LCSW-C
Chief, Rural Health and School Based Programs
Maryland Behavioral Health Administration
Akil Taffe
Owner/Operator
Conscious Crusade
Presented by Sheppard Pratt and Nami Maryland