Join us on Tuesday, April 26th, 7pm for Minorities and Mental Health – Stress Awareness hosted by Konan from Magic 95.9 and JayCee from 92Q.

Watch on Radio One Baltimore’s YouTube Page, Facebook Live and MagicBaltimore.com!

Featured Panelists Include:

Terri Griffith, PsyD,

Clinical Coordinator, Intensive Outpatient Program

The Center for Eating Disorders

Sheppard Pratt

Chalarra Sessoms, LCSW-C

Chief, Rural Health and School Based Programs

Maryland Behavioral Health Administration

Akil Taffe

Owner/Operator

Conscious Crusade

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and Nami Maryland

