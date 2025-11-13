New Shiloh Baptist Church Weekly Event Listings

✨ “For I am not ashamed of the Gospel…” – Romans 1:16 ✨



Join us for our Annual Summer-Ending Revival Crusade as we gather for three powerful nights of worship, prayer, and life-changing preaching!



📅 August 26–28, 2026

🕖 7:00 PM Nightly

📍 2100 N. Monroe Street, Baltimore, MD



🔥 Wednesday, August 26 – Young People’s Night

Calling all youth and young adults for an unforgettable evening of inspiration and empowerment!



🙌 Guest Speakers:

• Rev. Jalen Vernon (Wednesday)

• Dr. Marcus Cosby, Pastor, Wheeler Avenue Church – Houston, TX

• Dr. Harold Carter, Jr., Host Pastor





Come expecting spiritual renewal, powerful praise, and a fresh move of God. Invite your family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors—everyone is welcome!

What are you building in your home this summer?

A stronger family begins with a stronger foundation—and that foundation is God’s Word.

Join us at New Shiloh Baptist Church for our Summer Breeze Series 2026: “Built Different.” Over four powerful Saturdays, we’ll discover practical, biblical principles that will strengthen your faith, build stronger families, and help raise godly children with purpose.

Whether you’re single, married, raising children, a grandparent, or simply seeking spiritual growth, there’s a place for you. Come experience dynamic Bible teaching, meaningful family connections, and a welcoming church community committed to living out the Gospel.

Theme Scripture: “We Are Not Ashamed of the Gospel” – Romans 1:16

✨ 4 Powerful Weeks

🙏 Strong Faith

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Strong Families

🌱 Strong Future

Our goal is simple: Build lives that honor God and impact generations.

📍 New Shiloh Baptist Church

⏰ Saturday Church School

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Bring your family, invite a friend, and come discover what it means to be #BuiltDifferent2026. We can’t wait to welcome you!

👂 Are You Listening for God’s Voice?

This summer, make time to strengthen your faith and deepen your walk with Christ.

Join New Shiloh Baptist Church for our Mid-Week Summer Series:

“Having Ears to Hear”

Lessons on Spiritual Listening and Learning

Each Wednesday at 12:00 Noon, Pastor Harold A. Carter, Jr. will lead an inspiring and practical Bible study focused on hearing God’s voice, growing spiritually, and applying His Word to everyday life.

📅 Wednesdays | July 1 – August 5

🕛 12:00 Noon

📍 New Shiloh Baptist Church

Whether you’ve been studying the Bible for years or you’re just beginning your faith journey, there’s a place for you. Invite a friend, bring your Bible, and come ready to learn, grow, and be encouraged.

“He who has ears to hear, let him hear.” – Matthew 11:15

Experience Faith, Fellowship, and Family at New Shiloh Baptist Church!

Looking for a place to grow spiritually and connect with a warm, welcoming community? Join us at New Shiloh Baptist Church—where faith comes alive, and everyone is welcome!

Sunday Worship Services: 11am

Bible Study: At Saturday Church School

Location: 2100 North Monroe Street, Harold Carter Way Baltimore 21217

Can’t make it in person? Visit us online anytime at NewShilohBaptist.org for live streams, ministry updates, and more!

Come as you are and experience God’s love in action. We can’t wait to see you soon!

#NewShilohBaptist #FaithFamilyCommunity #WorshipWithUs #VisitOurChurch

A PLACE FOR WORD AND WORSHIP

The primary reason we meet is to focus our attention on God and the Work of God, giving Him our worship and receiving His blessings and inspiration. Each of these opportunities is a special time of spiritual refreshment as our pastors proclaim God’s Word, our choral and congregational singing lifts our spirits, and together we experience His presence.

A PLACE FOR SERVICE

Just as Jesus Christ “came not to be ministered unto, but to minister…” we accept our responsibility to reach out in service to others through MISSIONS, EVANGELISM, AND CHRISTIAN EDUCATION. We believe that Missions is the meeting of human needs, Evangelism is the meeting of Spiritual needs, and Christian Education is the meeting of biblical knowledge needs.

A PLACE FOR ENRICHMENT

For every person at every age level we offer a wealth of opportunities — special programs and ministries for youth and adults which fill the church calendar. You can be sure that in this kaleidoscope of activities there’s more than one place where you can be personally enriched.

A PLACE FOR FELLOWSHIP

Nothing quite compares to the joy of Christian fellowship. That is why we make it a priority to build lasting bonds between the members of our church family — bonds of concern and genuine commitment to one another. Best of all, this circle of care is ever-growing. We would love for it to include you, too.

A PLACE TO STUDY AND LEARN

To us, studying the Bible is vital because it not only instructs us intellectually, but also guides us spiritually. We believe it and accept it as God’s Word to humanity, a book that is alive and relevant to life today. Learning its truths is a thrilling adventure.

2100 North Monroe Street, Harold A. Carter Way, Baltimore, MD 21217

NewShilohBaptist.org