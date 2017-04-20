Luther Vandross

12 Unforgettable Photos of Luther Vandross

Posted April 20, 2017

1.

Luther Vandross Arriving At LAX From New York Source:Getty

2.

Clive Davis Celebrates In Style As J Records' Alicia Keys & Luther Vandross Take Home American Music Awards Source:Getty

3.

43rd GRAMMY Awards - Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party Source:Getty

4.

2002 American Music Awards - Rehearsals Day Three Source:Getty

5.

The 43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Party Source:Getty

108833968

6.

13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

7.

The 29th Annual American Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

8.

7th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Source:Getty

9.

29th Annual AMAs - Show Source:Getty

10.

1st BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11.

Photo of Luther Vandross Source:Getty

12.

Tyrese Showcase Concert Hosted By J Records Source:Getty
