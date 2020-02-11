CLOSE
13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Posted 14 hours ago

1. Whitney Houston In 1986

Whitney Houston In 1986 Source:false

For the beloved late singer’s birthday, August 9, HelloBeautiful celebrates her life with these awesome #throwback photos. Here she is at the 28th Annual Grammy Awards in 1986.

2. Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney Houston In 1988 Source:false

The “I Will Always Love You” singer at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards.

3. Whitney Houston In 1994

Whitney Houston In 1994 Source:false

Whitney at the 26th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

4. Whitney Houston In 1998

Whitney Houston In 1998 Source:false

The wife and mother at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on February 27, 1998.

5. Whitney In 1988

Whitney In 1988 Source:false

The songstress loved to strut her stuff.

6. Whitney In 1993

Whitney In 1993 Source:false

She rocked the stage at Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple.

7. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston Source:false

The “I Want To Dance With Somebody” singer always gave her best on-stage.

8. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston Source:false

Whitney, who died in 2012, had one of the best voices in music.

9. Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney Houston In 1988 Source:false

Whitney in New York City.

10. Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney Houston In 1988 Source:false

The singer smiling at the crowd in Houston, Texas.

11. Whitney Houston In 1998

Whitney Houston In 1998 Source:false

Whitney bringin’ down the house while performing.

12. Whitney Houston In 1988

Whitney Houston In 1988 Source:false

Whitney singing her heart out at the POPB (Bercy hall).

13. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston Source:false

The crooner looking fabulous in a shimmery gold gown.

