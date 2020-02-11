13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Whitney Houston In 1986Source:false
For the beloved late singer’s birthday, August 9, HelloBeautiful celebrates her life with these awesome #throwback photos. Here she is at the 28th Annual Grammy Awards in 1986.
2. Whitney Houston In 1988Source:false
The “I Will Always Love You” singer at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards.
3. Whitney Houston In 1994Source:false
Whitney at the 26th Annual NAACP Image Awards.
4. Whitney Houston In 1998Source:false
The wife and mother at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on February 27, 1998.
5. Whitney In 1988Source:false
The songstress loved to strut her stuff.
6. Whitney In 1993Source:false
She rocked the stage at Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple.
7. Whitney HoustonSource:false
The “I Want To Dance With Somebody” singer always gave her best on-stage.
8. Whitney HoustonSource:false
Whitney, who died in 2012, had one of the best voices in music.
9. Whitney Houston In 1988Source:false
Whitney in New York City.
10. Whitney Houston In 1988Source:false
The singer smiling at the crowd in Houston, Texas.
11. Whitney Houston In 1998Source:false
Whitney bringin’ down the house while performing.
12. Whitney Houston In 1988Source:false
Whitney singing her heart out at the POPB (Bercy hall).
13. Whitney HoustonSource:false
The crooner looking fabulous in a shimmery gold gown.