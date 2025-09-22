Spooky season and cuffing season overlap in the most perfect way. It’s the time of year when the nights get colder, the vibes get darker, and the urge to cozy up with someone (or a solid blanket) is undeniable. Check out 15 Halloween movies to watch during cuffing season inside.

There’s just something about dim lights, the sound of wind outside, and a screen full of eerie scenes that makes watching a Halloween movie the ultimate fall date night activity. Whether you’re cuddled up with a long-term partner, testing out the chemistry with a new situationship, or just vibing with your crew, the right lineup of films will have you laughing, hiding your eyes or clinging a little tighter to whoever’s next to you.

Halloween movies hit different during cuffing season because they blend tension, intimacy, and thrills in a way no other genre can. Scary films naturally spark closeness. Science even suggests that fear heightens adrenaline, which can make bonding moments stronger. On top of that, many modern horror flicks are just as much about social commentary, comedy, or emotional catharsis as they are about jump scares. That balance makes them the perfect seasonal background for date nights, group marathons or even solo self-care evenings.

This year, the lineup is stacked with options for every mood. From new psychological thrillers to horror-comedy gems, you’ll find something that fits your vibe. Whether you want to scream, laugh, or snuggle up with your boo, we have the best movies of the season. So grab your snacks, dim the lights, and lean into the chills, because Halloween and cuffing season were made for each other.

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

1. ‘Him’ Source:YouTube A chilling psychological thriller about obsession, mentorship, and a dangerous game gone wrong. 2. ‘Sinners’ Source:YouTube Dark secrets and temptation collide in this haunting, seductive drama. 3. ‘Talk To Me’ Source:YouTube Viral Aussie horror with teens conjuring spirits using an embalmed hand. 4. ‘The Blackening’ Source:YouTube Satirical and hilarious, perfect for a scary-but-funny watch. 5. ‘Sister Death’ Source:YouTube A nun faces sinister convent secrets in this eerie Netflix prequel. 6. ‘Haunted Mansion’ Source:YouTube Family-friendly fun with a spooky twist. 7. ‘Barbarian’ Source:YouTube Known for wild, unpredictable plot turns. 8. ‘Opus’ Source:YouTube A young writer travels to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago. Surrounded by a cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she soon finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan. 9. ‘M3GAN 2.0’ Source:YouTube Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous rampage, its creator, Gemma, has become an advocate for government oversight of AI. Unbeknownst to her, a defense contractor has created a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate infiltration spy. However, as Emlia’s self-awareness increases, it becomes less interested in taking orders. Hoping to stop Emilia, Gemma decides to resurrect M3GAN, making it faster, stronger, and more lethal. 10. ‘Nope’ Source:YouTube Jordan Peele’s mind-bending mix of horror and sci-fi spectacle. 11. ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ Source:YouTube A Gen-Z satirical murder mystery. 12. ‘X’ Source:YouTube A stylish, bloody slasher set in rural Texas. 13. ‘Pearl’ Source:YouTube The eerie prequel that doubles as a character study. 14. ‘Smile’ Source:YouTube Creepy, unsettling, and nightmare-inducing. 15. ‘Get Out’ Source:YouTube Jordan Peele’s iconic social thriller that always hits.