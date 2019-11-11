CLOSE
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People’s Choice Awards

Posted November 11, 2019

The 45th annual E People’s Choice Awards took place on Sunday, November 10th in Santa Monica, California. The E People’s Choice Awards is an award show recognizing people in entertainment that are honored based on votes by fans and the general public. It brings out our favorite reality tv stars, actresses, singers, and more. Click through our red carpet to see our favorite looks from the event!

1. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

We love the top knot and sole star jewel in Storm Reid’s hair.

2. STORM REID

STORM REID Source:Getty

In Iris Van Herpen.

3. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Up do’s are trending on the red carpet! Zendaya slayed the red carpet with this messy bun and red lipstick.

4. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.

5. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.

6. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY Source:Getty

Real co-host Tamera Mowry Housley sported bold green eyes and we’re loving it.

7. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY

TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY Source:Getty

In Cynthia Rowley.

8. LONI LOVE

LONI LOVE Source:Getty

Loni Love serves a soft glam on the red carpet.

9. LONI LOVE

LONI LOVE Source:Getty

Stunning in sequins.

10. KANDI

KANDI Source:Getty

Kandi smiles while sporting a crimped lob.

11. KANDI

KANDI Source:Getty

In House of CB.

12. TODD TUCKER AND KANDI BURRUSS

TODD TUCKER AND KANDI BURRUSS Source:Getty

Kandi posed on the carpet with her husband Todd Tucker.

13. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

Singer Kelly Rowland served a smokey eye and a wine colored lip.

14. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

In Iris Van Herpen.

