Indianapolis hosted The National Urban League Conference for the first time in 25 years.

The four-day event included a career & networking fair, several panel discussions, amazing break-out sessions and one-on-one chats with some of your favorite entertainers/business owners.

Everything You Missed At The 2019 National Urban League Conference was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com