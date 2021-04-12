CLOSE
BAFTA
Red Carpet Rundown: 74th BAFTA Looks We Loved

Posted April 12, 2021

The BAFTAs might be the most slept on award show of the award season. But if there’s one thing they know how to do in the UK, it’s slay! Black Hollywood brought the fashion to the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The annual BAFTAs highlight the best in international and foreign films, often giving overlooked thespians like “Judas and the Black Messiah” actress Dominique Fishback nominations for their incredible work.

Speaking of Fishback, the rising starlet had one of our most memorable looks from the show. Wearing a sweeping gown by George Shobeika with plunging neckline, Fishback stole the virtual carpet with her unforgettable look.

Repping always for the men on the best dressed list, was “One Night In Miami” actor Leslie Odom Jr., who killed in Versace.

British star Cynthia Erivo continued her award season streak in Louis Vuitton. Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite fashion moments from the evening.

1. Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku Source:Getty

“Lovecraft Country” Actress Wunmi Mosaku wore a radiant royal blue gown by Albeta Feretti, tailored by Rancho Tailors. 

Mosaku, who  was nominated for “Best Actress in a leading role for “His House,” wore a long textured ponytail and bang by natural hair guru Felicia Leatherwood.

 

2. Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. Source:Getty

We’re enjoying “One Night In Miami” actor Leslie Odom Jr.’s bold fashion looks this award season. He’s been a fixture on the virtual red carpet this year with dapper looks that make us do a double take. Odom Jr. was styled by Avoyer Magyan for the BAFTAs. He struck a pose for cameras in a Versace suit that covers every fine detail.

3. Dominique Fishback

Dominique Fishback Source:Getty

“Best Actress In A Supporting Role” nominee Dominique Fishback looked stunning in a dress with plunging neckline by George Shobeika. The “Judas and the Black Messiah” actress may not have taken home the trophy for her powerful portrayal of Deborah Johnson. Fishback completed the look with a messy bun by Jerica Edwards and makeup by Danielle Mitchell.

4. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

Awards Presenter Cynthia Erivo dazzled in a fun, short Louis Vuitton dress with cinched waist. As always, she was styled by Jason Bolden, her hair styled by Coree Moreno and flawless beat by Terrell Mullin.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Source:Getty

Priyanka Chopra wore this festive ponytail and blazer from Perte Gaz. The look created by style architect Law Roach was a more casual appearance from the “Quantico” actress. With jewels by Bulgari and her husband Joe Jonas on her arm, Priyanka gave paps much to talk about while leaving her bra at home.

