5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now

Posted November 5, 2020

With Black entrepreneurship on a steady rise, there’s no shortage of Black brands and businesses to chose from when it comes to dropping coin on your favorite beauty products and fashion items. With an added focus on supporting Black business and the #buyblack movement, our Black creatives are thriving.

And supporting them is more important than ever. When it comes to finding the right products for our needs, Black creatives always come through with the best picks. Whether it’s creating the right shade of foundation to suit all dark skin tones, a hat that can keep our textured strands in shape or a skin oil that hydrates and fades dark spots, Black beauty brands always comes through with the essentials. Not to mention, the whole family can use majority of these products.

If you’re ready to fill up your beauty collection, we have the tea on some new products that may catch your interest. From makeup, hair-care, skincare, and more, these picks can do it all.

You already know the drill! It’s time to hit the add to cart button. Get your credit card handy and browse through our list of the five best black beauty products to shop this week.

1. BLK/OPL SKN™ EVEN TRUE Tri-Complex Tonecorrect Fade Gel

BLK/OPL SKN™ EVEN TRUE Tri-Complex Tonecorrect Fade Gel Source:Black Opal

This BLK/OPL SKN EVEN TRUE Tri-Complex Tonecorrect Fade Gel ($12.95, Blackopal.com)is a lightweight 2-in-1 offering that can improve the look of your skin. It’s formulated to fade dark spots and hydrate your skin to keep your melanin glowing. 

2. Grace Eleyae Adjustable Slap Satin-Lined Cap.

Grace Eleyae Adjustable Slap Satin-Lined Cap. Source:Grace Eleyae

If your scarf keeps slipping off at night, you may want to try a slap cap. The Grace Eleyae Adjustable Slap Satin-Lined Cap ($24.00, Graceeleaye.com) is designed to maintain moisture and stay on your head at night. It’s also stylish enough to wear outside.

3. BEARD WASH – FOR NORMAL-TO-ITCHY BEARDS

BEARD WASH - FOR NORMAL-TO-ITCHY BEARDS Source:FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING

Give your beard the royal treatment with the Frederick Benjamin Beard Wash($9.00, Frederickbenjamin.com). This wash is formulated with clove oil, nettle oil, hemp seed oil, and bergamot. It helps to moisturize, stimulate circulation and promote hair growth. 

4. Kreyol Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil-Rosemary Mint

Kreyol Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil-Rosemary Mint Source:Kreyòl Essence

Whether you have natural or relaxed hair, a good hair oil can keep your strands moisturized and stimulate growth. The Kreyol Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil-Rosemary Mint ($24.00, Ulta.com) is an intense moisturizing oil that can soothe muscle aches, fade stretch marks and soften hair. 

5. B.Simone Beauty You’re My Boyfriend Lip Gloss

B.Simone Beauty You're My Boyfriend Lip Gloss Source:B.Simone Beauty

Give your lips a smooth and hydrating shimmer that lasts for hours. The B.Simone Beauty You’re My Boyfriend Lip Gloss ($16.00, Bsimonebeauty.com) has a creamy formula that glides on your lips evenly and a highly-pigmented pink shade.

