beauty
HomePhotos

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On Your Radar

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Beautiful girl with curly hairstyle

Source: CoffeeAndMilk / Getty

Black beauty lovers would largely agree that our own creatives have shaken up the industry. What was once a time where the pickings were slim in the world of makeup to skincare, has now become a never-ending marketplace of useful essentials. Luckily for us, our reach on the beauty industry continues to grow by the minute.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That said, making our Black dollars count is of the utmost importance. By buying and supporting Black beauty brands, we’re ensuring that our coins are going back into the community and helping our beloved brands take their businesses to the next level. After all, we all we got!

From clay masks that come in handy to remove impurities and debris from our manes to facial oils that allow our melanin-rich skin to radiate around the clock, the possibilities are endless with Black beauty brands.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

With that in mind, it’s time to give you the rundown of your best in Black beauty for this week! From makeup, skincare, body care, and more, you’ll be able to find some new gems to add to your daily routine. So, it’s time to grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get ready to shop til you drop!

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On Your Radar  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Pretty Baby Beauty Glow Formula Hydrating Oil

Pretty Baby Beauty Glow Formula Hydrating Oil Source:Pretty Baby Beauty

Glowy skin is always on the menu thanks to Pretty Baby Beauty Glow Formula Hydrating Oil ($38.00, Prettybabybeauty.com). Formulated with a blend of hyaluronic acid, reship seed oil, jojoba seed oil, squalene, apple seed oil, calendula, and vitamin E, this magic potion in a bottle works wonders to help you achieve a radiant-looking complexion. All you need is a few drops post-cleansing to get the job done.

2. Shea Radiance African Black Soap Bar

Shea Radiance African Black Soap Bar Source:Body care

If you’re in the market for full-body essentials, you may want to consider adding the Shea Radiance African Black Soap Bar ($7, Shearadiance.com) to your collection. Handcrafted in Accra, Ghana, these soap bars are known to cleanse, purify, and brighten dull skin from head to toe. Not to mention, it also helps to banish acne blemishes in all skin types.

3. Maréna Beauté Tarou Bronzer Duo Palette

Maréna Beauté Tarou Bronzer Duo Palette Source:Maréna Beauté

No makeup look is complete without a bit of warmth. Give your beauty beat the perfect finishing touch with the help of Maréna Beauté Tarou Bronzer Duo Palette ($68, Marenabeaute.com). This offering gives your skin a sun-kissed glow and prevents your makeup from looking flat.

4. Woo Me Beauty Nail Biter Pen

Woo Me Beauty Nail Biter Pen Source:Woo Me Beauty

Calling all nail biters! If you notice that you just can’t seem to stop biting your nails, it’s time to take action. The Woo Me Beauty Nail Biter Pen ($11, Woomebeauty.com) has a brush on solution that prevents you from biting, while also keeping your cuticles in tip-top shape.

5. Hair of Nature Face and Hair Clay

Hair of Nature Face and Hair Clay Source:Hair of Nature

There’s a reason why clays have been a beauty staple for centuries. Not only do they work to remove toxins, it works as a scalp detox. The Hair of Nature Face and Hair Clay ($15.97, Hairofnature.net) covers all the bases and helps to heal blemishes and dark spots, while working to enhance your natural curls. 

Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close