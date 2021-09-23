5 Ways To Rock Florals In The Fall

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While solid colored garments add the perfect pop of color to any wardrobe, patterns and prints add the zest. Florals, stripes, polka dots, leopard, paisley print and more, breathe life into the most stylish looks.

Rocking prints and mixing patterns might seem intimidating to the fashionably challenged, but it’s well worth the effort to pull off an attention-grabbing look. As your stylish digital girlfriend, we’re here to help. The fall season doesn’t immediately lend itself to floral print, but this year, florals for fall are on trend.

Gone are the days when floral prints were only reserved for the spring and summer months. Nowadays, they are to be worn year-round. From curtains to couches to clothes to wallpaper, this decorative design is omnipresent in décor and fashion.

Below are five ways you can look fab in floral print and keep your wardrobe blooming.

