8 Books We Hope Get A Film Adaptation

Hollywood has spent decades making money off the business of books. In many ways, authors have become the new screenwriters considering the ongoing trend of literary works being adapted into feature films.

We’ve seen it pay off in a big way on countless occasions with book-to-box-office hits like The Color Purple and Hunger Games, and the trend continues with upcoming projects like the planned FX series for Octavia E. Butler’s sci-fi classic, Kindred.

Here’s some more info on FX’s version of Kindred that was reported on earlier this year, via Variety:

“Picked up as a pilot in March 2021, the eight-episode sci-fi show centers on Dana (newcomer Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can get settled into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation with which she and her family are surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through her past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.”

Other recent book adaptations in addition to Butler’s time-traveling thriller include a Blumhouse production of Joe Hill’s 2004 short horror story, The Black Phone, plus a film version of A.S. Byatt’s short story, The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, this time titled as Three Thousand Years Of Longing and starring Idris Elba.

Of course, all this literary talk got us thinking about the endless amount of books published over the years that would transition perfectly on the big screen. To save you some time though, we narrowed the list down to a solid 8 picks.

Keep scrolling to see the 8 books we believe could also be blockbuster hits in theaters. Let us know if you agree:

