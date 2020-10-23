CLOSE
Abraham Stinkin’: Joe Biden Digs At Donald Trump’s Abraham Lincoln Comparison, Twitter Reacts

Posted October 23, 2020

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden concluded Thursday night (Oct. 22) but not without some expected back and forth. At one particularly testy exchange, Biden took a joking dig at Trump comparing himself to President Abraham Lincoln, sparking some hilarious responses on Twitter.

With the election just 11 days out, the debate hosted by the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with Kristen Welker of NBC moderating, who did an excellent job of reeling in both men and keeping the questions and the responses from the rivals front and center.

Welker shifted the topic of questioning to race matters, in particular, the Black Lives Matter movement, which has become a frequent target of conservative pundits in recent weeks. Biden seized upon the moment and took the dig after Trump wildly claimed he’s done more for Black Americans than any other president aside from Lincoln.

Again, it should be mentioned that Lincoln’s lone feat of note for Black Americans is the official ending of slavery with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which of course did nothing to address the rampant racism that continues in modern times.

“Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Biden said towards Trump. “He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one.”

Trump attempted to fire back, saying that he never mentioned the comparison but the damage was done and the fact remains in times past, he has done so. Amazingly, Trump appeared to take Biden way too literally as are some conservative pundits.

On Twitter, the responses to Biden’s Lincoln jab towards Trump poured in and we’ve got the best of them below.

Photo: Getty

Abraham Stinkin’: Joe Biden Digs At Donald Trump’s Abraham Lincoln Comparison, Twitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Oh, they get it. It just hurt their guy a bit and trying to run interference.

