Adele’s Photo Sparks Unnecessary Debate Between Africans, African-Americans & Jamaicans

Adele thought she was posting a harmless photo reminiscing about the Notting Hill Carnival in her “beloved London.” Instead, it has ignited a serious debate on Twitter.

The old photo shared by the “Hello” singer sparked a bevy of reactions Sunday evening (Aug.30). Twitter immediately dropped witty jokes, memes and even discussed if Adele was guilty of cultural appropriation by rocking a Jamaican flag bikini top and Bantu knots. Monday (Aug.31), the picture is still being talked about, but now it’s a full-fledged debate going on between Africans, African Americans, and Jamaicans.

From what we gather, African Americans are defending themselves from Africans and Jamaicans who are supporting Adele. London has a large African and Caribbean population, and it should come as no surprise that there are people who didn’t see anything egregiously wrong with Adele’s look in the photo. African’s in particular, are calling out African Americans for trying to be the “gatekeepers” of all things Black. One tweet from Twitter user @TunnyKVG makes that argument stating:

“Sometimes the Black Americans get outraged over nothing. There’s nothing wrong with Adele wearing a Jamaican-flag bikini top & African Bantu Knots on her head. Africans love it. Jamaicans love it. So why are the AA pressed? Who made them the spokespeople for the black culture?”

Sometimes the Black Americans get outraged over nothing. There’s nothing wrong with Adele wearing a Jamaican-flag bikini top & African Bantu Knots on her head. Africans love it. Jamaicans love it. So why are the AA pressed? Who made them the spokespeople for the black culture? — Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) August 31, 2020

African Americans counter that argument by being perplexed by the defense of a white woman immersing herself in Black culture. Twitter user @GROOVYChi clapped back, stating:

“not Africans completely disrespecting African Americans in the name of a white woman. Do y’all think before the police shoot they gonna b like “wait, they African!” and hold dey bullets????? we r all n!ggers so what is the need for the diaspora war.”

not africans completely disrespecting african americans in the name of a white woman. do y’all think before the police shoot they gonna b like “wait they african!” and hold dey bullets????? we r all n!ggers so what is the need for the diaspora war — 𝓒⭒* ﾟ･* (@GROOVYCHl) August 31, 2020

Of course, there are those (like us) who feel this “debate” is unnecessary and a complete waste of time.

This Is how the African Americans, Jamaicans and Africans look arguing with each other of Adele. You all look silly, get it together.🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bg2zqeEA0L — 😼 (@Itsjustwhite) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Adele is somewhere just scrolling through the nonsense her picture started. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Instagram

