afram , baltimore , fashion
The Best Looks From the 2019 AFRAM Festival

Posted August 12, 2019

Baltimore’s annual festival celebrating African-American music and culture took over Druid Hill Park this past weekend and Charm City showed up and showed out on the fashion tip.

Take a look at some of the best looks below.

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

#Baltimore #Afram #Aframily

A post shared by Trebor Siuol Nosreppehs (@swaveyjones) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Peyenapple Skiez #afram #bmore #dmv

A post shared by CPX the Engineer (@cpxtheengineer) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

#Afram

A post shared by slayed so a rose may blossom🌹 (@slayedblackwell) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

#AFRAM Festival 2019

A post shared by Simply Tiff (@timeattiffanys) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

baby you summertime fine.🦋 #afram #baltimore

A post shared by kayla🌸 (@kay.kaash) on

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

MEDALLIONS SO DOPE HE HAD TO TRIPLE BACK FOR THE 3RD....B MORE LOVE...DAY 2 30TH ANNUAL AFRAM FEST ..COME THROUGH FAMILY AND CELEBRATE 30th annual AFRAM FEST.. 👉🏿👉🏿THIS WEEKEND DRUID HILL PARK.....ENTERTAINMENT, FOOD, AND CULTURE...performances by RICK ROSS, SEVyn streeter, guy, teddy riley,  dru hill, COMBS BROTHERS,  WREckx n effect and many more....@baltimore_afram #africanmedallion #classichiphop #worldfamouship #flashsale #ATL #newyork #africa #chicago #HIPHOP #classichiphop #tribecalledquest #nativetongues #nyc #charlotte #losangelas #worldwide #ATL #peace #artwork #entrepreneur #business #worldwide #etsyshop #handmade #medallions #etsyseller #afrocentric #afram #baltimore

A post shared by 516custommedallions (@516custommedallions) on

20.

21.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤 #aframbaltimore #AFRAM

A post shared by In x Out® (@inoutapparel) on

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

View this post on Instagram

#afram2019

A post shared by 6'3🐎 (@layahheaddown) on

30.

31.

32.

33.

View this post on Instagram

Love First #afram2019 #lovefirst

A post shared by Larry And Kristina (@existtwolive) on

34.

35.

36.

View this post on Instagram

Me& Lady Jillian #Afram2019 #diddykids @quincy

A post shared by Livenhertruth Tanya (@jones_network) on

37.

View this post on Instagram

Burning up in #summertime heat!? Come cool off with me @klass1989 and the very beautiful Ms. Tiffany Monique @_m0tif only on @themotivezone Wednesdays at 6pm Eastern Standard Time. Chill off with a nice cherry coke, and indulge in discussions concerning Faith, Love, Politics, Justice, Mental Health---and yes, even Sex. 😉 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Aaand, if you have no plans this weekend, cool off to hot summer tunes at this year's #AFRAM African American Festival ❤🖤💚💚🖤❤ @themotivezone will be linking up with @casa4kidsdc for #community building and service to strike awareness on the importance of mentorship abd families for our Nation's youth who are in the foster care system, on Aug 10-11 @ Druid Hill Park in #Baltimore Your Platform, Your voice🇺🇸✊🏾✊🏽✊🏻🇺🇸 Link below, and in bio👇🏽 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 🗯 #podcasts #TheMotiveZone #MentalHealth #spiritualawakening #politics #justice #empowerment #wednesdaywisdom #radio #radiohead #stream #Millenials #Life #Coaching #Voice #Ideas #Blogger #Vlog #vlogsquad @_m0tif https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-uD2iF0Fckp6TFPoKoKx3g @TheMotiveZone

A post shared by Kevin Lassiter (@klass1989) on

38.

39.

View this post on Instagram

#Afram2019#welcome back to Charm City#RickRosd

A post shared by Rob Scott (@ripped4life) on

40.

