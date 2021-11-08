Ahmaud Arbery
HomePhotos

Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Abery’s Killers Accountable

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Source: Pool / Getty

Nearly two years after Ahmaud Arbery’s shocking killing in Brunswick, Georgia, the murder trial has finally begun in an effort to the three white men accountable for the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching.

MORE: America, Is That You? Just 1 Black Juror Selected In Murder Trial For Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Opening arguments began last week as prosecutors looked to complete their case against father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William “Roddie” Bryan, who are all shown on video actively participating in Arbery’s killing on Feb. 23, 2020, in the middle of a street in broad daylight.

Their lawyers, in turn, will be charged with proving their innocence — a far-fetched premise that relies on an archaic citizen’s arrest law rooted in slavery that has since been repealed.

The trial’s start got underway just one day after a decidedly non-diverse jury was set in a case that centers on race.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In theory, the jury is supposed to be made up of one’s peers. But the question was “whose peers?” after 11 white people and just one Black person ended up on the panel.

Testimony concluded Friday after an extended version of the video of Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael killing Arbery while he was jogging through the neighborhood of Brunswick. Arbery’s father was too emotional to watch and left the courtroom before the video was played. His mother wept and sobbed throughout the entire video.

Also during the trial, Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski testified that Greg McMichael told police he told Arbery to stop or he’d “blow his f***in head off.”

She also told the court that Mr. Arbery tried to run away from Greg and Travis McMichael for fives minutes as they chased him down.

During the fourth week of the trial, testimony from a long list of witnesses will continue. Police officers, GBI Investigators, as well as neighbors of the defendants will all take the stand.

Defense Attorneys will try to prove that the two men acted appropriately and focus their case around self-defense.

Georgia’s old citizen’s arrest statute was overhauled by Gov. Brian Kemp in May, but the defense test the boundaries on what’s considered appropriate self-defense.

Keep reading to find scenes from the murder trial and learn more about the people involved.

Bookmark this page. We will be updating this story as the trial continues.

 

Everything You Need To Know About The Trial To Hold Ahmaud Abery’s Killers Accountable  was originally published on newsone.com

1. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: William “Roddie” Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

2. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Defense attorney Robert Rubin speaks during the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

3. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: The evidence is played on a screen during opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

4. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski presents an evidence as she speaks during opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

5. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski gestures as she speaks during opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

6. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: The evidence is played on a screen during opening statements in the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

7. Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Wanda Cooper, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, reacts next to her attorney Lee Merritt during the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

8. Jury Selection Begins In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

Jury Selection Begins In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GA – OCTOBER 18: Attorney Ben Crump, left, and Marcus Arbery Sr., the father of Ahmaud Arbery, second from left, arrive at the Glynn County Courthouse as jury selection begins for the trial of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on October 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Three white men are accused of chasing down and murdering Arbery in southeastern Georgia last year. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) 

9. Jury Selection Begins In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

Jury Selection Begins In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GA – OCTOBER 18: Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery and attorney Lee Merritt leave the Glynn County Courthouse as jury selection begins in the trial of the defendants in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on October 18, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Three white men are accused of chasing down and murdering Arbery in southeastern Georgia last year. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) 

10. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GA – OCTOBER 26: Defendant William “Roddie” Bryan attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court on October 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) 

11. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GA – OCTOBER 26: Defendant Gregory McMichael attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court on October 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) 

12. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorney Jason Sheffield speaks during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

13. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorneys Kevin Gough and Jason Sheffield talk during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. 

14. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Marcus Arbery sits in court during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

15. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorneys Franklin Hogue and Robert Rubin interact during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

16. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Wanda Cooper, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, attends the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

17. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Judge Timothy Walmsley presides over the jury selection process in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

18. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Prosecutor Larissa Ollivierre speaks during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. y

19. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Prosecutor Paul Camarillo speaks during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (ry

20. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski gestures as she speaks during the jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

21. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorney Kevin Gough speaks during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

22. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Travis McMichael attends jury selection in his trial for the killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Travis and Greg McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

23. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorney Franklin Hogue (L) talks with Travis McMichael during jury selection in the trial for the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Travis and Greg McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

24. Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Source:Getty

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Defense attorney Laura Hogue speaks during jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Superior Court, on October 27, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images) 

Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim's Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames.
07.17.71

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in…
06.29.71

What We Know About The Alpo Martinez Murder…

More details about Alpo Martinez’s murder are now starting to come to the light. In an in-depth interview his son…
01.01.70

How Access To Vaccines Could Alter The Impact…

Here’s how the COVID-19 vaccine was tested for efficacy and safety on children and how access to these shots could…
06.28.69

Mom Sues Florida School District For Banning Her…

There’s no accusation that Triece mistreated or otherwise engaged in inappropriate behavior that could put kids in danger. Despite volunteering…
01.01.70

Maryland Surgeon And Lawmaker Under Fire For Attending…

Dr. Terri Hill, a Maryland state delegate and board-certified plastic surgeon, was slammed with a whopping $15,000 fine after she…
01.01.70

#BRUHNews: TikTok Star Accused Of Murdering Wife &…

TikTok star Ali Abulaban aka JinnKid is accused of murdering his estranged wife and her male companion after he busted…
01.01.70

Invoking Emmett Till’s Lynching, Rep. Bobby Rush Calls…

He wanted to see the FBI approach the Day case with the same attention and effort as the case of…
01.01.70

Death Of Jelani Day Officially Ruled A Drowning…

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office has officially declared that 25-year-old Illinois State University college student Jelani Day died as a…
01.01.70

New Report Spotlights Border Patrol Misconduct Years Before…

The report gives the example of one border patrol agent, who had a history of multiple infractions, posting a picture…
01.01.70
Close