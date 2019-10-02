So much for justice. Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean after mistaking his home for hers, allegedly, but today (Oct. 2) she was sentenced to just 10 years in jail.
She’ll be eligible for parole in 5.
The New York Times reports that the jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before coming to a sentence that was past the minimum 2 years, but not even close to the 99 year max she could have received.
Prosecutors requested a minimum of 28 years for the ex-cop and now convicted killer.
But here we are.
Amber Guyger Gets Only 10 Years For Murdering Black Man In His Own Home, Twitter Is Disgusted was originally published on hiphopwired.com