Listen Live
Pop Culture

Anthony Edwards’ Ex Ayesha Howard Demands $500K & Apology In Latest Courtroom Battle

Published on August 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: David Berding / Getty

After losing in the 2025 Western Conference Finals, Anthony Edwards has been enjoying a pretty low-key offseason until now, as one of his children’s mothers, Ayesha Howard, is headed back to court. 

According to Us Weekly, the situation began Aug. 6, when, despite his desire to have nothing to do with their daughter Aubri and the court’s decision granting her sole custody, she failed to provide the necessary paperwork to confirm this.

Related Stories

However, 38-year-old Howard blames Edwards’ side because his team sent her new provisions in the agreement, including that she couldn’t post photos of their daughter online, or write negative things about him. Howard says she never agreed to that, and Edwards then decided to remove those stipulations.

But by then Howard had some provisions of her own including a requirement for him to post a public apology “on all of his official social media platforms, publicly retracting all false and defamatory or misleading statements made about her” throughout the mudslinging legal battle as well as him “affirming her integrity and her role as a mother of their daughter.”

The drawn-out battle is causing Edwards’ mounting lawyer fees, and he says the financial stress is only getting worse because Howard demanded an additional $500,000 in damages because of what she’s endured during the legal fight.

“I want to make it clear that my request for compensation was never tied to agreeing to any custody orders,” her statement reads. “I asked for compensation due to the substantial financial and reputational damages I’ve endured during this prolonged litigation with Anthony Edwards.”

Edward’s drama with Howard has been well-documented since he made it clear he had no interest in being a father figure, as evidenced by the text messages he submitted to court, which also say he’s never even met the child.

The 24-year-old Wolves frontman is also embroiled in custody issues with another woman over his alleged son born in 2023, which is an entirely separate matter from the daughter, welcomed with his girlfriend Shannon Jackson.

See social media’s reaction to the filings below.

Anthony Edwards’ Ex Ayesha Howard Demands $500K & Apology In Latest Courtroom Battle  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close