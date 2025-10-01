Aqib Talib Calls Tyreek Hill’s Injury “Karma” Amid Wife’s Domestic Violence Allegations, X Goes Lower

Aqib Talib hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019, but he’s still got that competitive fire in him.

In addition to his analyst gig on the NFL on Fox, the Super Bowl-winning cornerback is also a steady guest on The Arena: Gridiron podcast. That’s where he took a very unapologetic approach to Tyreek Hill’s gruesome ligament-tearing knee injury, saying it’s karmic payback for his off-the-field issues.

“These football Gods don’t play no games, they do not play games, they do not make mistakes. You got allegations of beating your wife, that sh-t is real. I don’t play like that,” Talib said. “Those football Gods are brutal.”

Skip Bayless pushes him further to explain what he’s getting at.

“It’s karma. You’ve seen that tackle happen a thousand times, and he snapped his whole leg in half,” Talib added.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He says that age isn’t on Hill’s side because after about a year of recovery, he’ll be 32 years old, which is not only pretty old in the NFL, but even more so for someone who’s so known for their speed that their nickname is “Cheetah.”

“That might be the last we see of Tyreek Hill,” Talib ends his statement.

If those football Gods are real, Hill’s alleged sins come from recent claims his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, made in court filings, accusing him of domestic violence on several occasions.

She alleges it happened as recently as January 2024, two months after they wed, during an argument about a postnuptial and again in an Orlando area hotel when he “violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out, and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of.”

Hill’s lawyer has since released a statement, denying the allegations and calling them a money grab.

“Make no mistake about it, we believe that these allegations are nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vacarro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down,” the statement given to USA Today reads. “The shakedown is apparent. Ms. Vacarro wants an unreasonable amount of money that we believe she knows that she is not entitled to, and her counsel is excessively billing her, hoping that Mr. Hill will be ordered by the court to pay her legal fees.”

Social media is largely trashing Talib’s holier than thou approach and instead bringing up his brother who’s in jail for killing a youth football coach.

See social media’s reaction to Talib’s comments below.

Aqib Talib Calls Tyreek Hill’s Injury “Karma” Amid Wife’s Domestic Violence Allegations, X Goes Lower was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21.