Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
BALTIMORE MD - SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 Seniors Jason Boyce, Jr., lef

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute has been named the top high school in Baltimore City Public Schools, ranking No. 1 in the district and No. 10 statewide, according to recent school rankings by US News. 

Known for its rigorous academics and strong Advanced Placement program, Poly boasts a graduation rate above 95% and a college readiness score of 52.6, making it one of Maryland’s leading public schools.

Related Stories

Close behind is Baltimore City College, ranked No. 2 in the district and No. 23 in Maryland. The school offers the International Baccalaureate program and also maintains a graduation rate above 95%.

The Baltimore School for the Arts rounds out the top three, coming in at No. 3 in the district and No. 34 statewide. The school blends intensive artistic training with strong academic preparation, and like Poly and City, has a graduation rate above 95%.

Other highly ranked schools include Western High School (No. 4 in the district, No. 54 in Maryland) and the Baltimore Design School (No. 5 in the district, No. 63 in Maryland).

While some schools in the district struggle with graduation rates and college readiness, Baltimore’s top-ranked schools highlight the academic opportunities available to city students, from STEM-focused programs at Poly to arts education and early college pathways.

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL LIST. 

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Source:Kidd Nation

2. Baltimore City College

Baltimore City College Source:Getty

3. Baltimore School for the Arts

Baltimore School for the Arts Source:Kidd Nation

4. Western High School

Western High School Source:Kidd Nation

5. Baltimore Design School

Baltimore Design School Source:Kidd Nation

6. Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women Source:Kidd Nation

7. Bard High School Early College

Bard High School Early College Source:Kidd Nation

8. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Source:Kidd Nation

9. Green Street Academy

Green Street Academy Source:Getty

10. City Neighbors High School

City Neighbors High School Source:Kidd Nation

11. School Bus

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

School Bus school bus

12. Academy for College and Career Exploration

Academy for College and Career Exploration Source:Kidd Nation

13. Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts

Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts Source:Kidd Nation

14. Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove Source:Kidd Nation

15. Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West

Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West Source:Kidd Nation

16. Carver Vocational-Technical High School

Carver Vocational-Technical High School Source:Getty

17. Connexions: A Community Based Arts School

Connexions: A Community Based Arts School Source:Kidd Nation

18. Coppin Academy

Coppin Academy Source:Kidd Nation

19. School Bus

School Bus Source:Kidd Nation

School Bus school bus

20. Digital Harbor High School

Digital Harbor High School Source:Kidd Nation

21. Edmondson-Westside High School

Edmondson-Westside High School Source:Kidd Nation

22. Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School

Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School Source:Kidd Nation

23. Forest Park High School

Forest Park High School Source:Getty

24. Frederick Douglass High School

Frederick Douglass High School Source:Kidd Nation

25. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School

Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School Source:Kidd Nation

26. National Academy Foundation

National Academy Foundation Source:Kidd Nation

27. Patterson High School

Patterson High School Source:Kidd Nation

28. Reginald F. Lewis High School

Reginald F. Lewis High School Source:Kidd Nation

29. Renaissance Academy

Renaissance Academy Source:Kidd Nation

30. The Reach! Partnership School

The Reach! Partnership School Source:Getty

31. Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy Source:Kidd Nation

School Bus school bus

32. Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School

Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School Source:Kidd Nation

33. Claremont School

Claremont School Source:Kidd Nation

34. Eager Street Academy

Eager Street Academy Source:Kidd Nation

35. Joseph C. Briscoe Academy

Joseph C. Briscoe Academy Source:Kidd Nation
More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close