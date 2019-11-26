Meet the Winners of the $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back Contest

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute receive check.

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute meets Maurette Brown Clark.

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute receive check.

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute meets Doresa Harvey.

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute receive check.

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute receive check.

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute receive check.

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute receive check.

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute receive check.

Source:Radio One Digital

10. $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back

Source:Radio One Digital

Winner of $1,000 Thanksgiving Give Back sponsored by Dream Bigger Community Institute pictured here.