Ben Carson
Dat Rona Is On Ya: Ben Carson Catches Coronavirus, Twitter’s Bedside Manner Slander Is Exquisite

Posted November 9, 2020

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Dr. Ben Carson, the current HUD Secretary, is now another high-profile official of President Donald Trump‘s administration to contract the coronavirus. According to still-developing reports, Carson may have inadvertently exposed others to the deadly virus that has claimed thousands of American lives.

According to an early report Monday morning (Nov. 9) from ABC News, among other leading publications, a spokesperson for Carson confirmed the reports with some of the famed surgeon’s friends sharing words of support.

“Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19,” wrote pundit Armstrong Williams.

Adding to Williams’ well wishes, Carson’s chief of staff also shared similar sentiments.

“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Coalter Baker said to ABC News via a statement. “He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

As the outlet notes, Carson attended an election night watch party on Election Day last week at the White House, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in tow, and who also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Given the heightened tensions in the political sphere as the election results are being contested by both President Trump, conservative pundits and Trump’s base of supporters, the reaction to Carson’s diagnosis is replete with venom and spit considering many opponents blame the administration’s handling of the pandemic for its current hold on the state of the nation.

