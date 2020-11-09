Dr. Ben Carson, the current HUD Secretary, is now another high-profile official of President Donald Trump‘s administration to contract the coronavirus. According to still-developing reports, Carson may have inadvertently exposed others to the deadly virus that has claimed thousands of American lives.
According to an early report Monday morning (Nov. 9) from ABC News, among other leading publications, a spokesperson for Carson confirmed the reports with some of the famed surgeon’s friends sharing words of support.
“Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19,” wrote pundit Armstrong Williams.
Adding to Williams’ well wishes, Carson’s chief of staff also shared similar sentiments.
“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Coalter Baker said to ABC News via a statement. “He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”
As the outlet notes, Carson attended an election night watch party on Election Day last week at the White House, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in tow, and who also tested positive for the coronavirus.
Given the heightened tensions in the political sphere as the election results are being contested by both President Trump, conservative pundits and Trump’s base of supporters, the reaction to Carson’s diagnosis is replete with venom and spit considering many opponents blame the administration’s handling of the pandemic for its current hold on the state of the nation.
Dat Rona Is On Ya: Ben Carson Catches Coronavirus, Twitter’s Bedside Manner Slander Is Exquisite was originally published on hiphopwired.com
“Dr. Ben Carson, you are a well known Doctor. Why would you go to an indoor event with so many people not wearing masks. Did you not think you’d get Covid?”— AC Tatum (@actatumonline) November 9, 2020
Ben: pic.twitter.com/gEN8GI96vR
Ben Carson has COVID.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 9, 2020
In more important news, I had an apple cider donut this morning. It was good. https://t.co/4CHiPsvUMk
Dr. Ben Carson, who attended Trump's election night watch party without a mask, has tested positive for coronavirus.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 9, 2020
This dude was a brain surgeon. A brain surgeon! And he still couldn't follow basic public health guidelines because he got so caught up in Donald Trump's lies. https://t.co/ejzd54xlMg
Ben Carson doesn’t regularly attend the meetings but he’s technically a member of the coronavirus task force. https://t.co/JyczTfJDY9— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 9, 2020
There is a lot of good jokes potential here.
When Ben Carson found out he caught the rona pic.twitter.com/sORI0kKuRQ— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 9, 2020
Y’all this nigga Ben Carson has it? They killed his boy Herman with the rona — now we know this ain’t no joke. How did it take THIS long to move this fast through this many careless ass individuals...— It’s Rachael. Don’t know Rachel. (@ReveriefitRae) November 9, 2020
BREAKING- Someone had to wake up Ben Carson to tell him he has the Rona.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 9, 2020
Republicans: Where's all the CORONAVIRUS HOAX NEWS? Haven't seen the FAKE NEWS MEDIA talking about it since Biden won.— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 9, 2020
[Ben Carson gets the rona]
Me: Hahahahaha
Republicans: ...