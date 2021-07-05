Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons Caught Tongue Kissing TV Personality, Maya Jama [Photos]

Posted July 5, 2021

Ben Simmons & TV Personality Maya Jama

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Ben Simmons might miss at the free-throw line, but he is undefeated with pulling a fine young woman. UK Radio & TV Personality Maya Jama was caught in 4k boo lovin’ with the Sixers All-Star at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship. Photos have surfaced of the two sharing a kiss and cuddled up. Now the question we are asking ourselves (drum roll) are they dating?

Neither celebrity has confirmed whether this is a relationship or just a friendly kiss.

Who Is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is the co-host of BBC One’s Peter Crouch. Not only does Ms.Jama have a background in TV & Radio she also is the founder of the beauty brand Mijmasks. The 26-year old entrepreneur was born in Bristol, England. Maya is of Solamian descent from her mother’s side and Swedish descent from her father’s side. The TV personality was named “Maya” after the poet Maya Angelou. Prior to her current fling with Philadelphia 76er, Ben Simmons, Maya dated famous UK artist Stormzy. The relationship ended after cheating rumors, which Stormzy has denied.

In the meantime check out some photos of Ben Simmons (possible) new boo, Maya Jama!

RELATED: Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Lee Daniel’s Niece?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]

RELATED: Report: The Pacers Offered Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers’ Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons Caught Tongue Kissing TV Personality, Maya Jama [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

