Rumors have it that Carmelo Anthony has been allegedly cheating on LaLa, once again. This time with a chick from Philly, Miyah J. The internet was quick to pull out the receipts..it is not looking too good in the Anthony household.

Miyah J is rising as an upcoming actress and is also Lee Daniels’s niece.

Below, check out photos of the alleged mistress of Carmelo Anthony, Miyah J.

Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Lee Daniel’s Niece?! Meet Miyah J [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com