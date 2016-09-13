Dan Liu was inspired by Parisian lifestyle and romance for his latest collection, entitled “New Path.” He presented elegant and chic cocktail dresses that will take a woman from the workplace straight to happy hour. The designs feature pieces that flow; classic a-line silhouettes, lace overlays, intricate details, and more. The models wore fun, glittery butterfly tattoos on their faces. To add to the ode of romance, Dan Liu sat in a Parisian chair, giving each model a rose and gifting attendees in the audience with roses as well. Click through the gallery to swoon.

BEST IN SHOW: Dan Liu Romances Femininity (And The Crowd) At New York Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com