Dan Liu , fashion , fashion week

BEST IN SHOW: Dan Liu Romances Femininity (And The Crowd) At New York Fashion Week

Posted September 13, 2016

Dan Liu was inspired by Parisian lifestyle and romance for his latest collection, entitled “New Path.” He presented elegant and chic cocktail dresses that will take a woman from the workplace straight to happy hour. The designs feature pieces that flow; classic a-line silhouettes, lace overlays, intricate details, and more. The models wore fun, glittery butterfly tattoos on their faces. To add to the ode of romance, Dan Liu sat in a Parisian chair, giving each model a rose and gifting attendees in the audience with roses as well. Click through the gallery to swoon.

BEST IN SHOW: Dan Liu Romances Femininity (And The Crowd) At New York Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. GIVING A CAP SLEEVE SOME MOVEMENT

GIVING A CAP SLEEVE SOME MOVEMENT

Updating your little black dress from a basic cap sleeve, Dan Liu keeps the boat neck and adds some movement.

2. LACE OVERLAYS

LACE OVERLAYS

This 3/4 sleeve cocktail dress is perfect alone or with a cropped blazer!

3. PINK DREAMS

PINK DREAMS

This light pink gives feminine vibes.

4. STRIPES AND FLORALS

STRIPES AND FLORALS

This cocktail dress is romantic and flirty with delicate daisy embellishments.

5. GEOMETRIC GORGEOUSNESS

GEOMETRIC GORGEOUSNESS

This statement dress will definitely start a conversation about the funky print!

6. LOVELY IN LACE

LOVELY IN LACE

This classic silhouette with a lace overlay is lovely and sweet.

7. FLOWER POWER

FLOWER POWER

Funky floral prints for the win!

8. BUTTERFLY TATTOO

BUTTERFLY TATTOO

The girl with the butterfly tattoo … bedazzled!

9. I SEE EYELETS!

I SEE EYELETS!

Love this updated look; using eyelets as accents versus all-over print.

10. HOMBRE-ing ROSES

HOMBRE-ing ROSES

This hombre rose dress is the essence of romance.

11. STRIPES

STRIPES

Love this olive, purple, and gold combination.

12. FEMININE & FLORAL

FEMININE & FLORAL

Love this all-white, lace overlay dress.

13. DAN LIU WAVES TO MODEL

DAN LIU WAVES TO MODEL

Dan Liu watched the show from the side of a stage with a little Parisian cafe table.

14. HE HANDED ROSES TO EACH MODEL AT THE END OF THE SHOW

HE HANDED ROSES TO EACH MODEL AT THE END OF THE SHOW

… because romance!

15. CONGRATULATIONS, DAN LIU!

CONGRATULATIONS, DAN LIU!

Congratulations to Dan Liu on a successful show.

Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close