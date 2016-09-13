Dan Liu was inspired by Parisian lifestyle and romance for his latest collection, entitled “New Path.” He presented elegant and chic cocktail dresses that will take a woman from the workplace straight to happy hour. The designs feature pieces that flow; classic a-line silhouettes, lace overlays, intricate details, and more. The models wore fun, glittery butterfly tattoos on their faces. To add to the ode of romance, Dan Liu sat in a Parisian chair, giving each model a rose and gifting attendees in the audience with roses as well. Click through the gallery to swoon.
BEST IN SHOW: Dan Liu Romances Femininity (And The Crowd) At New York Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. GIVING A CAP SLEEVE SOME MOVEMENT
Updating your little black dress from a basic cap sleeve, Dan Liu keeps the boat neck and adds some movement.
2. LACE OVERLAYS
This 3/4 sleeve cocktail dress is perfect alone or with a cropped blazer!
3. PINK DREAMS
This light pink gives feminine vibes.
4. STRIPES AND FLORALS
This cocktail dress is romantic and flirty with delicate daisy embellishments.
5. GEOMETRIC GORGEOUSNESS
This statement dress will definitely start a conversation about the funky print!
6. LOVELY IN LACE
This classic silhouette with a lace overlay is lovely and sweet.
7. FLOWER POWER
Funky floral prints for the win!
8. BUTTERFLY TATTOO
The girl with the butterfly tattoo … bedazzled!
9. I SEE EYELETS!
Love this updated look; using eyelets as accents versus all-over print.
10. HOMBRE-ing ROSES
This hombre rose dress is the essence of romance.
11. STRIPES
Love this olive, purple, and gold combination.
12. FEMININE & FLORAL
Love this all-white, lace overlay dress.
13. DAN LIU WAVES TO MODEL
Dan Liu watched the show from the side of a stage with a little Parisian cafe table.
14. HE HANDED ROSES TO EACH MODEL AT THE END OF THE SHOW
… because romance!
15. CONGRATULATIONS, DAN LIU!
Congratulations to Dan Liu on a successful show.