Paris Fashion Week may be over, but the fashion inspiration is just getting started. Check out the best looks from the Parisian runways that will have you saying, oo-la-la! From floral ensembles to sheer confidence, in style…you won’t be disappointed with what’s to come for Spring/Summer 2017.

BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com