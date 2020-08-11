CLOSE
beverly johnson
Beverly Johnson Drops New Photos… Reminds Us She’s Still Got It!

Posted August 11, 2020

Beverly Johnson is 67-years-old… and is still serving face and body!

The iconic supermodel, who made history in 1974 by becoming the first Black model to grace the cover of American Vogue, is still stunning over 45+ years later.

Johnson recently dropped some new images on Instagram that reminded us she could still be slaying Vogue.

In one photo, Johnson is pictured laid out at the steps of a pool with her 5’9″ frame showcasing her famous legs while rocking a colorful one-piece bathing suit.

Relaxing after long day 💋

How amazing does she look?

Check out more photos of Ms. Johnson below.

 

