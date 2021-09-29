bill cosby , r. kelly
HomePhotos

Bill Cosby Says R. Kelly Got “Railroaded” In Sex Crimes Trial, Twitter Replies In Disgust

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

R. Kelly probably needs any positive endorsement he can get after being found guilty of racketeering in his federal sex crimes trial, but maybe not from someone else with an allegedly checkered past. Bill Cosby has chimed in on Kelly’s explosive case by saying the Chicago native was “railroaded” in his case and Twitter has some thoughts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ caught up with Cosby’s representative Andrew Wyatt in Beverly Hills and obtained a statement on the comedian’s behalf regarding Kelly’s case. By way of Wyatt, Cosby says that the justice system “railroaded” Kelly and that Cosby’s and Kelly’s legal troubles were sparked because of them being successful Black men.

Wyatt also made mention of the fact that Kelly was denied bond but that Harvey Weinstein, also accused of heinous sex crimes, was able to avoid jail time. Wyatt then took a swipe at Gloria Allred, calling her legal maneuvers “racist” without a flinch.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The reactions to Bill Cosby’s statements by way of Andrew Wyatt have stirred up comments from many. We’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: WENN

Bill Cosby Says R. Kelly Got “Railroaded” In Sex Crimes Trial, Twitter Replies In Disgust  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27
Close