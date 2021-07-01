Biz Markie
HomePhotos

Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie

Posted 11 hours ago

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Biz Markie

Source: David Corio / Getty

Biz Markie is a hip-hop legend in his own right.

Crowned the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” in his heyday, his raps were complimented by his intricate beatboxing skills.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Those songs, laying the blueprint for many popular tracks in hip-hop’s golden age and beyond.

We compiled a list of them below. Check it out.

See Also: Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died

See Also: Biz Markie Reveals Incredible 140 lb Weight Loss! [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

1. Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit – Wu-Tang Clan

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

2. So What’Cha Want – Beastie Boys

Sampled Big Daddy Kane’s “Just Rhymin’ With Biz” featuring Biz Markie. 

3. Nas Is Like – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

4. No Vaseline – Ice Cube

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Vapors.” 

5. Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Pickin’ Boogers.” 

6. In Living Color – Heavy D & the Boyz

Sampled Biz Markie’s “This is Something for the Radio.” 

7. What’s Beef – The Notorious B.I.G.

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Biz Is Goin’ Off.” 

8. Best of Me (Part 2) – Mya ft. Jay-Z

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz” 

9. Definition of a Thug – 2Pac

Sampled Roxanne Shante ft. Biz Markie’s “Freestyle Live.” 

10. Best Friend – 50 Cent ft. Olivia

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.” 

Latest
Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr. Not Surprised That…

Miya Ponsetto is back in the news again after pleading not guilty to felony hate crime charges related to a…
07.01.21
‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby…

If you thought Bill Cosby's overturned conviction and release from prison on Wednesday was a surprise, imagine how the dozens…
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed…

As wild as it may sound, Bill Cosby may actually have the Trump Administration to thank for his sexual assault…
07.01.21
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Close