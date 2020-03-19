CLOSE
More To Come: 7 Black Adult Film Stars To Keep You Company While You’re Quarantined

We here at BOSSIP have been working around the clock to make sure you don’t lose your damn minds while you’re quarantined away from the world. One of the best ways to do that is to flood your eyes with as much porn as humanly possible. Peep: you get to pass he time with something to watch when you’ve plowed through your Netflix cue. You can get in some physical activity while the gym is closed. AND you get to do something that helps you sleep through the apocalyptic crisis eating away at your sanity.

Last week we highlighted some adult film stars who can keep you company while you’re home alone. Now we have 7 more.

So sit back, relax and hit up whoever will ship you more lotion while you stay at home. We got everything you need.

1. Jenna Foxx

She got a following for being one of the most sought-after “teen” stars in the game. She has won quite a few Urban X awards and is an absolute beast in the game. Thank us later.

2. Bethany Benz

Does she look familiar? You might not know that she was one of the stars of Ray J’s “Ray Of Love” reality show from a few years back. She was always one of the baddest in reality TV history. Now, she’s setting that bawdy out in adult flicks across the internet.

3. Kept Secret

He is also a gay porn star who is tearing up the internet and the entire game. And, uh, other things. This brotha will have you falling in love by the time you finish enjoying your videos.

4. Layton Benton

If you venture over into the wonderful BBW category then this woman is one of the stars there. Just look at her awards: “Best New Starlet” at the 2014 AVN Awards, “Hottest A$$ (Fan Award)” at the 2015 AVN Awards, “Best Body” at the 2016 Nightmoves Awards and “Orgasmic Oralist” at the 2017 Urban X Awards.

5. Osa Lovely

You ever heard of a site called Brazzers? We doubt you have, you God-fearing group of readers. But if you do go to Brazzers then you’ll know that Osa is one of the staples there, giving us gem after gem with her videos.

6. Harley Dean

She is one of the vets and DOGs in the game who has been putting out quality content. She is legit one of the biggest stars out there and damn near a household name. Sometimes you gotta go to old faithful.

