Mary J Blige , michelle obama , Queen Latifah
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old

Posted February 25, 2020

Celebrities like Viola Davis, Angela Bassett and Michelle Obama remind us that age does not limit our beauty! All over the age of 50, these ladies prove that Black does not crack.. and even if it does, we still look damn good!

The 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s produced some of our favorite actresses, singers and public figures. Check out the list of celebrities below. Who are we missing? 

A couple of celebrities who will be joining the over 50 club soon are Queen Latifah, Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige.

Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

2. Robin Givens

Robin Givens Source:iOne Digital

Robin Givens visits iOne studios. robin givens

3. Viola Davis

Viola Davis Source:Getty

4. Lisa Raye

Lisa Raye Source:Instagram

5. Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams Source:Getty

6. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox Source:Getty

7. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Source:Forum Photos

8. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

9. Diana Ross

Diana Ross Source:Getty

10. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield Source:Getty

11. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine Source:Nigel Degraff

12. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey Source:FreddyO.com

13. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Source:Getty

14. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan Source:Courtesy of Chaka By Indique

15. Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen Source:Getty

16. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad Source:Radio One Digital

17. Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet Source:Getty

18. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

19. AJ Johnson

View this post on Instagram

#flex #friday #fearless #friday I’ve always been afraid of cruises- too much water😳 same people for days? I call that water jail😫🤦🏾‍♀️ but in the #newyearnewyou fearless MUST move beyond the concept and into your behavior!?? Beyond saying it...What are you DOING that manifests no more fear?? I now can say after 2 days at sea, all that water has been my peaceful meditation sunsets and music to sleep to.. it was my transportation to a new island- thank you #StLucia for my new friends- new foods- new music- a new part of me. So DO something you’ve been afraid of and watch it go from your block to your blessing. then flex on em like.... thank you for my suit @bfyne 🥰🙏🏾

A post shared by AJ Akua Okyerebea Johnson (@theajzone) on

20. Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway Source:Getty
