black celebrities
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

Posted August 16, 2019

25th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Black women, we are pretty damn amazing!

We’re brilliant, we create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that when we didn’t invent things, like for instance…colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks including Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash, Cardi B, Kenya Moore and many others owned the hue, red.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Chloe and Halle

Chloe and Halle Source:Getty

2. Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o

Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

3. Angela Bassett with hubby Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett with hubby Courtney B. Vance Source:Getty

4. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Source:Getty

5. Diana Ross

Diana Ross Source:Getty

6. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

7. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

8. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

9. Actress Viola Davis

Actress Viola Davis Source:Getty

10. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

11. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

12. Beyonce

Beyonce Source:Getty

13. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

14. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

15. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

16. Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle Source:Getty

17. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

18. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

19. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

20. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty
