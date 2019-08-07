CLOSE
Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love

Posted August 7, 2019

Like hair, nails are an extension of your style and expression. Whether you’re a manicure only, stiletto rocking, coffin shape or classic acrylic girl, you feel the sexiest when your nails are freshly done. From Cardi B to La La Anthony, these celeb ladies keep their nails as fly as their wardrobes.

Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

FENTY.com

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

2. Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

@interviewmag

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

3. Rihanna

4. Rihanna

5. Beyonce

6.

7.

8.

9. Sza

10. Sza

11.

View this post on Instagram

Dees bitches ain’t slime enuff 🐍

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

12.

13. LaLa

14. LaLa

15. LaLa

16. LaLa

View this post on Instagram

LOVE HARD 💙

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

17. LaLa

View this post on Instagram

The Glow Up ✨✨✨ #metgala

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

18. Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

FUCK YOU

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

19. Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

Cause is Kulture’s month ! @iamreeceyroo

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

20. Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

PRESS 5/31

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

21. Cardi B

22. Niecy Nash

23. Niecy Nash

24. Niecy Nash

25. Karrueche

View this post on Instagram

Greetings 💞

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

26. Karrueche

View this post on Instagram

Obsessed with my nails @califreenails ❤️

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

27. Karrueche

28. Meg Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram

⭐️

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

29. Meg Thee Stallion

30. Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram

Currency 💸✨

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

31. Lizzo

32. Lizzo

33. Lizzo

