Melanin Music: 10 Black Music Festivals To Hit Up For Summer 2021 & Beyond

Posted July 23, 2021

Summer 2021 will soon be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the resurgence of live music has to stop anytime soon.

Genese Jamilah of I DON’T DO CLUBS curated a pretty cool list of music festivals that you can still hit up before and after the summer solstice ends. The best part? They’re all centered around creating good times specifically for Black people!

Whether you’re looking to hang in BK with Ari Lennox for the opening night of Celebrate Brooklyn!, checking to see who wins between rap icons The LOX and Dipset during their live VERZUZ battle at Madison Square Garden or just anticipating a dance party in Atlanta for DJ D-Nice’s live rendition of Club Quarantine, there’s more than enough festivities to get you on a melanated music high.

Keep reading to see the full list of 10 Black music festivals worth hitting up to close out your summer with and also begin a whole new season of song:

Melanin Music: 10 Black Music Festivals To Hit Up For Summer 2021 & Beyond  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! IN BROOKLYN, NY

Saturday, July 31, 2021

@briccelebratebk

2. VERZUZ: THE LOX VS DIPSET IN NEW YORK, NY

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

@verzuztv

3. SUMMER SMASH FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO, IL

Friday, August 20, 2021 – Sunday, August 22, 2021

@thesummersmash

4. BLACK-OWNED SPIRITS FESTIVAL IN WASHINGTON, DC

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Sunday, September 26, 2021

@bowsfest

5. LIGHTS ON FESTIVAL IN CONCORD, CA

Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Sunday, September 19, 2021

@lightsonfest

6. AFROPUNK IN ATLANTA, GA

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Sunday, September 26, 2021

@afropunk

7. MADE IN AMERICA IN PHILADELPHIA, PA

Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Sunday, September 5, 2021

@miafest

8. CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE IN ATLANTA, GA

Friday, September 3, 2021

@dnice

9. BROCCOLI CITY FEST IN WASHINGTON, DC

Saturday, October 2, 2021

@broccolicity

10. ROLLING LOUD IN QUEENS, NY

Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Saturday, October 30, 2021

@rollingloud

