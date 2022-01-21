beauty
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On Your Radar This Week

Young woman with eyes closed, smiling, close-up

Source: Leonard Mc Lane / Getty

Calling all beauty enthusiasts! Now that 2022 is officially in full swing, there’s no better way to start things off on the right foot than with a mini beauty product haul. After all, keeping our melanin-rich skin in tip-top shape is a top priority. So, of course, it’s only that fitting we shop with Black-owned beauty brands to fulfill our wants and needs.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, the beauty industry has received a much-needed facelift. With countless Black-owned brands cementing their place in the industry, the days of searching high and low for essentials are over. Not to mention, it’s a great way to pledge our support and help these businesses elevate.

With that said, if you have cuticle oils on the brain to tighten your nails, nourishing hair masks to restore life into your strands, or luxurious shower gels to give your skin the pick-me-up it needs, you can trust a Black-owned brand to deliver the goods.

If you’re ready to give your arsenal a taste of the best in Black beauty, you’ve come to the right place. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi collection, and prepare to share this week’s best in haircare, skincare, grooming, and more. Happy Shopping!

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On Your Radar This Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kreyòl Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil Original

Kreyòl Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil Original Source:Kreyòl Essence

Thanks to the Kreyòl Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil ($18, Kreyolessence.com), your beauty routine will never be the same. This product can be used in cocktails for you haircare and body care routines. Castor oil works wonders to nourish, moisturize, tackle stretch marks, and so much more. 

2. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask Source:Briogeo

The days of dealing with dry, dull-looking hair are over. The Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask ($38, Briogeohair.com) is a protein-rich masks that deeply penetrates your strands to deliver lasting moisture and improve manageability. 

3. Nude Sugar Refined Sugar Bath & Shower Gel

Nude Sugar Refined Sugar Bath & Shower Gel Source:Nude Sugar

Turn your shower into your pampering sanctuary! The Nude Sugar Refined Sugar Bath & Shower Gel ($18, Ulta.com) boasts a rich formula that goes the extra mile to cleanse and hydrate your skin from neck to toe. 

4. Mischo Beauty Nail Elixir Cuticle Oil

Mischo Beauty Nail Elixir Cuticle Oil Source:Mischo Beauty

Every beauty maven knows that healthy nails are an absolute must. Aside from regular manicures, moisturizing your nails on a daily basis can go a long way in your journey. The Mischo Beauty Nail Elixir Cuticle Oil ($23, MischoBeauty.com) repairs, strengthens, and keeps your cuticles soft and smooth.

5. Flora & Curl Insulated Shower Cap

Flora & Curl Insulated Shower Cap Source:Flora & Curl

In need of some new shower essentials? The Flora & Curl Insulated Shower Cap ($18, Floracurl.com) helps to keep your mane dry during your bath time and operates as an insulated cap to help condition your hair.

