Now that marijuana is finally being legalized in numerous states across the U.S., the legal marijuana business is booming. Naturally the business is mostly occupied by white business men looking to make coin off the culture, but there are some Black and Brown-owned brands that got that piff and we’re here to shine some light on them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Of course we already know about Jay-Z’s Monogram brand and former NBA star, Al Harrington’s Viola strain, but there are other celebrity and minority owned joints that we should be supporting. From Jaleel White’s recently launched Purple Urkle to Mike Tyson’s Tyson Ranch, celebrities and everyday people like Todd Thomas are getting into the legal marijuana game and catering to the community.

We’ve compiled 10 celebrity and minority owned Cannabis brands that we feel you should know about and support if given the chance.

Take a look at our list below and let us know which brands you think should get some more attention in the comments section.

10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Marijuana Brands was originally published on hiphopwired.com